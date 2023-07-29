Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
