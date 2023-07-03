The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are showing…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'l…