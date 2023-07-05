The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
