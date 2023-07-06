Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
