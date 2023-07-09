Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
