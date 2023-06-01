The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.