The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
