Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
