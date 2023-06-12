Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
