Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered sho…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. E…