Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
