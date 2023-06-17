Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…