Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Part…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Today's condition…