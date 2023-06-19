The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
