Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
