Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecaste…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Part…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low…