It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until SAT 8:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
