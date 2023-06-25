The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
