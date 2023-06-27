Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
