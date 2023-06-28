Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's for…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The…