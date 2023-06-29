The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Smoke Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 d…
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's for…