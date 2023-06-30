Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
