Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
