It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Pa…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will se…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…