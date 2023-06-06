It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.