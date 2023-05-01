Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
