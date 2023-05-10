Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
