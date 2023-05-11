Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
