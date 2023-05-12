Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.