Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
