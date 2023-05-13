Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.