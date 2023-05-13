Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feeling great today with many seeing high temperatures in the 70s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
There's a chance of rain Friday through Sunday, but there will be peaks and gaps in the shower and thunderstorm activity. We're here to help y…