Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.