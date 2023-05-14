Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Feeling great today with many seeing high temperatures in the 70s! Staying dry as well, but showers and storms are going to make a comeback. F…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…