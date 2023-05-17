Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.