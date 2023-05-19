Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.