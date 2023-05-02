Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.