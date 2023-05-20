Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
