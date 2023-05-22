Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
