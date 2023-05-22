Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.