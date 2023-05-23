Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
