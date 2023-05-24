Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
