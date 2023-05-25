Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…