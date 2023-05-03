Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
