Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.