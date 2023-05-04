Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
