Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
