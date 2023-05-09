Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
