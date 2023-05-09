Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.