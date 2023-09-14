The Westosha Central High School Board of Education unanimously approved an $11,633,252 tax levy during its annual meeting Tuesday night in the school's upper commons.
The estimated mill rate, also known as a tax rate, is $2.77. Homeowners of a home valued at $200,000 would expect to pay $544, and a home valued at $300,000 would expect to pay $831
he equalized value of each municipality, which is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in a tax district, may be different.
The tax levy increased by $652,421, or 5.9%, from last year to this year, which District Administrator John Gendron attributes to a decrease in state aid.
"This year, we saw a reduction in state aid of almost one million dollars," Gendron said. "Because our equalized value went up, we are now viewed as a more rich district, which means the state formula says 'You guys need less money from us. Your property can cover those expenses.'"
People are also reading…
Westosha Central is slated receive an estimated $955,427 in state aid, but that amount has not yet been finalized.
"Yes, our tax levy is going up 5.9%, there are no if's, and's or but's about that," Gendron said. "But it is strictly because the state aid went down almost 18%."
Budget surplus
The district's 2022-23 fiscal year closed with a $239,540 budget surplus, which was within 1.3% of its $17 million budget. The surplus, which was above the budgeted $22,001 surplus, was mostly due to $79,000 in additional investment interest and $60,000 in Tax Incremental District revenue not allocated to baseball and softball field turf projects.
After TID #2 in Pleasant Prairie closed, some area school districts, which include Westosha Central, Bristol and Kenosha Unified, received a portion of the $10,661,942 surplus. Westosha Central had $60,000 leftover from its allocation that was not spent on the aforementioned projects.
Randall school
The Randall Consolidated School Board of Education approved a tax levy of $6,912,858 during its annual meeting Aug. 16.
The mill rate is estimated to be between $5.30 and $5.40 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The levy is $747,457 more than the levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which was $6,165,401, but the mill rate is estimated to be flat or slightly below last year's $5.40 mill rate.
Randall School's Manager of Business Services Colleen Hagerty said the majority of the increase is due to the low-revenue adjustment aid from the state increasing to $11,000.
"With this increase, Randall J1 is estimating roughly an additional $500 per pupil," she said.