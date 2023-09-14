The Westosha Central High School Board of Education unanimously approved an $11,633,252 tax levy during its annual meeting Tuesday night in the school's upper commons.

The estimated mill rate, also known as a tax rate, is $2.77. Homeowners of a home valued at $200,000 would expect to pay $544, and a home valued at $300,000 would expect to pay $831

he equalized value of each municipality, which is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in a tax district, may be different.

The tax levy increased by $652,421, or 5.9%, from last year to this year, which District Administrator John Gendron attributes to a decrease in state aid.

"This year, we saw a reduction in state aid of almost one million dollars," Gendron said. "Because our equalized value went up, we are now viewed as a more rich district, which means the state formula says 'You guys need less money from us. Your property can cover those expenses.'"

Westosha Central is slated receive an estimated $955,427 in state aid, but that amount has not yet been finalized.

"Yes, our tax levy is going up 5.9%, there are no if's, and's or but's about that," Gendron said. "But it is strictly because the state aid went down almost 18%."

Budget surplus

The district's 2022-23 fiscal year closed with a $239,540 budget surplus, which was within 1.3% of its $17 million budget. The surplus, which was above the budgeted $22,001 surplus, was mostly due to $79,000 in additional investment interest and $60,000 in Tax Incremental District revenue not allocated to baseball and softball field turf projects.

After TID #2 in Pleasant Prairie closed, some area school districts, which include Westosha Central, Bristol and Kenosha Unified, received a portion of the $10,661,942 surplus. Westosha Central had $60,000 leftover from its allocation that was not spent on the aforementioned projects.

Randall school

The Randall Consolidated School Board of Education approved a tax levy of $6,912,858 during its annual meeting Aug. 16.

The mill rate is estimated to be between $5.30 and $5.40 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The levy is $747,457 more than the levy for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which was $6,165,401, but the mill rate is estimated to be flat or slightly below last year's $5.40 mill rate.

Randall School's Manager of Business Services Colleen Hagerty said the majority of the increase is due to the low-revenue adjustment aid from the state increasing to $11,000.

"With this increase, Randall J1 is estimating roughly an additional $500 per pupil," she said.