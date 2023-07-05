Although the Kenosha County Fair is incorporating new aspects this year, Denise Zirbel said it's also important for them to continue their traditions and keep some of their events.

"In my heart I believe one of the reasons why people come back to the fair is because we offer some traditional things like the pig and duck racing," Zirbel said. "There's things that are really cherished to people."

However, Zirbel is excited about the new elements they're introducing. One she's super excited about is how they have new bleachers for their Grandstand Events.

Previously, the fair had wooden bleachers that were built in 1972 that weren't super accessible for those who are handicapped. Now they have new aluminum bleachers with seat backs and have an increased handicapped capacity. They repurposed the seats from a NASCAR track that was being torn down and bought the steel underframe.

"They were just becoming so old that they needed to be upgraded and to update our handicap accessibility is something that we try to be cognizant of," Zirbel said.

They also upgraded their camping site. Although the camping grounds aren't open for the general public, they increased their capacity from 68 spots to 112 for their exhibitors and vendors, have "all new electric and all new water hook-ups."

"Mostly it's for people who have animals here because they get up and they do chores for their animals," Zirbel said.