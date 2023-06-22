THURSDAY

June 22, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Bear

Hulu ■ Season Premiere

Season 2 of the hit kitchen drama starring Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach returns this summer to find The Original Beef closed for business and its crew working on opening up a new restaurant. Though the details of the new season are being kept under wraps, the main characters are all set to return, which means there won't be a shortage of interpersonal drama between this close-knit group as they juggle the bureaucracy of Chicago permits and contracts with the challenges of creating a new menu. All 10 episodes drop today.

And Just Like That …

Max ■ Season Premiere

"We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change," tells Sarah Jessica Parker as the famed Carrie Bradshaw in the Season 2 tease. The three besties (Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis) are back together again for real girl talk, friendship affirmations and a constant reminder that "life's too short not to try something new." Something new this season includes the return of a familiar face: Kim Cattrall, whose Samantha was noticeably absent from Season 1, will briefly reprise her role as the fan-favorite character in Season 2. The first two episodes drop today; new episodes will be available Thursdays.

2023 NBA Draft

ABC & ESPN, 7 p.m. Live

Teams stock up on rookie talent tonight at the 77th NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Blacklist

NBC, 7 p.m.

In "Wormwood," Red's (James Spader) attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the task force races against time to save Red and his associates.

Before We Die

PBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This British crime thriller, which is a remake of a Swedish series, returns for Season 2. In Season 1, Detective Hannah Laing (Lesley Sharp) and crime matriarch Dubravka Mimica (Kazia Pelka), two mothers on opposite sides of the law, both lost sons. Hannah's son fell in love with Bianca Mimica (Issy Knopfler) and fled overseas, while Dubravka's son is missing and presumed dead. While Dubravka seeks revenge, Hannah must finish the job her son started and expose the Mimica gang.

Wild West Chronicles

INSP, 9 p.m.

In "Annie Oakley & Buffalo Bill's Wild West Showdown," Buffalo Bill adds another female sharpshooter, Lillian Smith, to his Wild West show, and it jeopardizes his relationship with the show's current star, Annie Oakley. As the rivalry between Annie and Lillian escalates, the future of the show is put at risk.

Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris

E!, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Hit sitcom star Anthony Anderson (black-ish) owes his Mama Doris a lot, as she gave up her own dreams of being an actress to raise him. As a token of his appreciation, he is treating her to the trip of a lifetime — a six-week excursion through England, France and Italy — to discover some of Europe's wonders and luxuries for her first time. Spending this amount of quality time together will be a real test for their relationship, as the pair disagree on most anything and everything in the eight-episode series.