THURSDAY

August 10, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Mech Cadets

Netflix ■ New Series

Scrappy teenager Stanford Yu (voiced by Brandon Soo Hoo) dreams of breaking away from his janitor job and becoming a robo-pilot in this comics-based show set 50 years in the future. Daniel Dae Kim and Ming-Na Wen also lend their voices.

Painkiller

Netflix ■ New Series

This six-episode limited series dramatizes how the powerful prescription opioid OxyContin — manufactured by drug company Purdue Pharma and promoted as a nonaddictive pill that would end pain — led to a massive rise in addiction and deaths. "This is a conspiracy story," says executive producer Eric Newman, comparing Purdue to the Mexican cartels in his hit show Narcos. The series is populated by real and composite players, with a cast including Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch.

Love in Taipei

Paramount+ ■ Original Film

Based on the bestselling novel Loveboat, Taipei, this film stars Ashley Liao as Ever Wong, a young American woman whose parents send her to a Taiwanese cultural immersion program for the summer. Ever soon discovers that the program entails less learning and more loving — locals have nicknamed it the "Loveboat." Free from her overbearing parents, Ever pursues her passion for dance while slipping into a surprising love triangle.

Star Trek: Strange New World s

Paramount+ ■Season Finale

Season 2 of this series depicting the adventures of the starship Enterprise in its pre-Kirk days, under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike, concludes. Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a third season.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 6 p.m. Live

The Houston Texans are at the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings visit the Seattle Seahawks in a pair of Week 1 NFL preseason games on NFL Network.

WNBA

Prime Video, beginning at 6 p.m. Live

A WNBA doubleheader kicks o with the Minnesota Lynx taking on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, followed by the Connecticut Sun and Phoenix Mercury clashing at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Challenge: USA

CBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Fan favorites from CBS reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and others compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives alongside some of The Challenge's biggest reality titans. T.J. Lavin serves as host.

Revealed

HGTV, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Family Values," newlyweds look to turn their ranch-style home into a gathering place for their diverse families, and the baby on the way. Veronica Valencia is challenged with pulling inspiration from Guam, Thailand and Scandinavia to re-envision their living spaces and nursery.

Alone Australia

History, 9:30 p.m. ■ New Series

The new entry in the Alone survival competition franchise follows 10 participants who will shed modern possessions, practices and comforts to move into remote and unfamiliar wilds Down Under. In tonight's premiere, the survivalists are dropped into Tasmania's remote wilderness in the middle of winter. The challenge is simple: They must survive alone and unaided for as long as possible, with the last person standing winning $250,000 (AUD).