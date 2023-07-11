WILMOT — Carson Macedo of Lemoore, CA captured his second Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40-Lap feature in a row for the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Cars before a sellout standing room only crowd at Wilmot Raceway on Saturday, July 8.

"My team has never given up on me," said Macedo, who became a back to back winner at Wilmot.

"I am really grateful to be standing up here in victory lane."

Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D., took the initial lead in front of the 24-car field, but it was short lived as the red flag flew on the initial green flag lap when Hunter Schuerenberg of Sikeston, Miss. flipped in turn two. Schatz took the lead on the restart until Macedo shot in front with 25 laps to go.

Local favorite Bill Balog of Hartford, who earlier in the evening set a new track World of Outlaw qualifying record with a clocking of :12.109 seconds and won the first heat, worked into second from his fifth starting spot into contention just prior to a red flag when Canadian Robbie Price flipped over the turn three berm.

On the restart, Balog gave it a shot for the lead from his outside spot, but could not make it stick.

A caution one lap later saw Balog ending up restarting several spots further back. Macedo maintained the lead working some lapped traffic as the final 18 laps stayed green non-stop.

At the checkered it was Macedo winning his fourth World of Outlaws main of the season. Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, CA was second. Sheldon Haudenschild of Wooster, OH took the final podium spot in third. Schatz ended up fourth. Kasey Kahne of Enumclaw, WA was fifth. Balog maintained a top 10 finish with a eighth.

Clayton Rossmann of Wadsworth, Ill. captured his fourth 20-lap CK Contractors/AutoMeter Wisconsin Wingless Sprints Powered by Gandrud Performance Parts feature of the season at Wilmot, scoring a last lap pass for the win.

Rossmann took the initial lead in front field from his front row starting spot. A red flag flew six laps into the feature when Kenosha's own Bryce Andrews tangled with New Berlin's Trinity Uttech heading into turn one with Andrews car flipping end over end.

Two laps after the restart, Rusty Egan shot to the outside down the front stretch to take the lead. As the laps wound down, Egan's lead diminished with Egan and Rossmann going wheel to wheel down the backstretch on the white flag lap.

The two made contact in turn three, but kept powering to the checkered. Rossmann scored his seventh career win at Wilmot over the past three seasons. Egan finished second by less than a car length. Allen Hafford was third. Jimmy Sivia was fourth. Kansasville's Larry Marshall was fifth.

"That was fun," said Rossmann, who is 17 years old.

"I was trying to stick to the low side in turns one and two, then go to the high side in three and four. On the final lap, I couldn't go outside and we did touch, but that's racing and I am sure Rusty knows that."

Oak Creek's Mark Heinert continued on a hot streak leading every lap enroute to his third 20-lap Pfeiffer Trailer Sales IRA Lightning Sprints feature win at Wilmot, and fifth on the overall Lighting Sprints series. Cautions with 11 laps and 4 laps to go erased sizable leads, but Heinert was up to the challenges.

At the finish it was Heinert followed by Union Grove's Andrew Kiedrowski in second. Pleasant Prairie's Mike Neau was third. Nick Petska of Spring Grove finished fourth.

"We made some adjustments on the car as the night went along and they worked," said Heinert, who is a member of the Dream Chaser Racing Team which had the first, third and fourth place finishers. "This is a great win for our team and in my 25th season of racing to have the kind of year we have going, it's unbelievable. I have to thank my family, and this win is for my wife because it's her birthday."

Family Night this Saturday in Wilmot

Family Night is coming up on Saturday, July 15 featuring the Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints, Modifeds and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with on-track activity getting underway about 5:30 p.m. and racing slated for 6:45 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $15 for everyone ages 12 and over, with all youngsters ages 11 and under admitted free.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m. with all pit passes at $30.

For updated information phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090, check the official track website wilmotraceway.com or the track Facebook Page.