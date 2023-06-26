Before the 2022-23 school year came to a close at Wilmot Union High School, the district's School Board unanimously approved the elimination of 22 positions, leading to 18 Wilmot employees receiving non-renewal notices, according to District Administrator Michael Plourde.

The affected professional and support staff positions included teachers, paraprofessionals and maintenance employees.

The cuts come after the district's operational referendum, which was placed on the April 2023 ballot, failed to pass. Election results yielded 2,873 votes, or 53.35%, were cast against the referendum, compared with 2,512 in favor, or 46.65%.

Plourde said the reductions reduced the operational expenditures by over $1 million. The district still faces an estimated $374,000 deficit, though the amount is not finalized.

"We lost some great employees because there is not enough revenue to cover employee costs," Plourde said. "We can't afford to pay them."

With fewer staff employed at Wilmot, Plourde said the district will be looking at larger class sizes, as well as some deferred maintenance, which he said are not sustainable in the long-term.

"We're hoping to maintain our programming, but we've had to make cuts to all of our budget," Plourde said. "It's unfortunate our revenue is not enough to cover expenses, and we're not seeing the support from the state we were hoping to get."

Plourde said the district will continue to support students, and the staff are still committed to providing excellent instruction for students.

"We're just going to have to be creative," he said.