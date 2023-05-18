WILMOT - It wasn't the typical celebration after what should've been an extremely joyous moment.

The Wilmot softball team just walked off East Troy for a dramatic, last at-bat 8-7 victory Thursday night to open the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, but the roars and cheers weren't quite as loud.

That's because only about 30 minutes before Maci Platts plated the game-winning run, she accidentally spiked East Troy's shortstop while sliding into second base on a steal attempt.

The Trojan infielder suffered a large laceration on her shin and was quickly transported into a van and to a nearby hospital. An emergency responder drove fast right up to the fence of the softball diamond at the Wilmot Softball Fields and hurried out of the car to attend the girl, who had a white bandage wrapped tight around her leg.

Players from both teams knelt on the field as the East Troy player moaned in agony moments after the accident.

It was clear the mood of the game was changed, and after the game Wilmot head coach Jake Mudge said Platts felt bad for sliding into the girl's leg inadvertently with her metal cleats.

So her game-winning run to send the Panthers to Tuesday's regional final at No. 2 Jefferson was at least a temporary bright spot after such a shocking turn of events.

"It's really tough," Mudge said after the game. "I'm feeling really good about the game, but it was tough getting the girls going again after the incident. The girl who ran into her (East Troy shortstop) was pretty rattled."

"Our third baseman was on first, I gave her the steal sign, and she collided with the shortstop. She cleated her pretty good.